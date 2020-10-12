OBITUARY: Lawyer Steve Vaughan was a ‘legend in the mining law world’ – by Allison Lowlor (Globe and Mail – October 12, 2020)

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/

An elder statesman of Canada’s mining industry, William (Steve) Vaughan is credited for helping to elevate the stature of the country’s industry both at home and around the world as a leading legal adviser on natural resource law, project finance and mineral policy.

Called upon to advise not only Canadian junior mining companies and big corporations but also governments worldwide, Mr. Vaughan used his expertise to help strengthen mining and fiscal policies in the global minerals industry.

“He was like a legal legend in the mining law world,” said Pierre Gratton, president and chief executive of the Mining Association of Canada. “Everybody knew him.”

Having first trained as a geologist, Mr. Vaughan, who died on Sept. 12 in Singhampton, Ont., at the age of 82, never lost his love of the Earth’s rocks and what they contain.

At a moment’s notice, he would leave his Toronto legal office and travel to a remote mine site. His desire to delve deeper into the exploration development side of the industry took him to 70 countries; on his travels he slept in a yurt in Mongolia, hiked through brush in northern Quebec and climbed a mountain on a donkey in Mexico to reach a gold mine project.

