Tesla is in talks with top miner BHP over nickel-supply pact – by Yvonne Yue Li and David Stringer (Bloomberg News – October 6, 2020)

Tesla Inc. is in talks with BHP Group on a nickel deal as the electric-car maker targets higher production and seeks to avoid a supply crunch, according to people familiar with the matter.

Talks are held up on pricing, and no final agreement has been reached so far between the automaker and BHP, the world’s largest miner, said one of the people, requesting anonymity because the talks are private.

The discussions come as Tesla works to raise the amount of the metal used in vehicle batteries to improve performance, and as it makes a push into in-house cell production.

Nickel is a key component for the cathodes of EV batteries, and Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has expressed concern about supply due to challenges in sustainable sourcing.

A deal with Tesla may come as a surprise to some BHP investors since nickel makes up a small part of BHP’s business. It would signal real progress in the company’s efforts to expand in the space and retool the nickel division to serve battery makers.

