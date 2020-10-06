Canadian “flawless” diamond sets online record of $15.7m at auction – by Cecilia Jamasmie (Mining.com – October 5, 2020)

https://www.mining.com/

A rare, flawless 102-carat white diamond found at the now closed Victor mine in Canada, has sold for $15.7 million (HK$122m), a record price in an online auction.

The small egg-size diamond was cut from a larger 271-carat rough, found in 2018, and then cut and polished for more than a year.

The bidding on the stone began in an online auction in September, culminating with an in-person auction at Sotheby’s in Hong Kong on Monday evening.

The buyer, an unnamed Japanese man, bought the stone for his second daughter and has already renamed it after her — The Maiko Star. He had previously bought an 88.22-carat diamond for his other daughter, Manami, last year, the auction house said.

