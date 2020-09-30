Brazil’s hidden treasures – by Bruno Venditti (Mining.com – September 28, 2020)

https://www.mining.com/

Brazil’s president Jair Bolsonaro plans to expand mining in the country, a sector that is held back by a lack of knowledge about geological sites and an excess of bureaucracy, according to executives and officials.

Today the government unveiled its Mining and Development Program (PDM) with goals for the sector in a meeting held by Bolsonaro.

As part of government efforts, the president presented a controversial bill in February that would allow commercial mining on protected indigenous lands, delivering on a campaign promise that sparked protests from tribal leaders and environmentalists.

Brazil’s constitution currently does not rule out mining on reservations, but does not allow it because it has not been regulated. With no clear regulation, conflicts between Amazon indigenous groups and illegal gold miners are ongoing.

