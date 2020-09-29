The next wave of the global recovery could send commodity prices soaring – by Sam Meredith (CNBC.com – September 28, 2020)

https://www.cnbc.com/

The next phase of the economic recovery is likely to be driven by commodity-intensive infrastructure investment, analysts have told CNBC, potentially setting the stage for further gains across the industrial space in the coming months.

The prediction comes at a time when market participants are closely monitoring the strength of the global economic recovery, as many countries grapple with an upsurge in the number of reported Covid-19 infections.

The coronavirus pandemic has prompted forecasters to issue dire economic projections this year, with the OECD warning on Wednesday that the outlook remains “exceptionally uncertain.”

One sign the recovery may be gaining momentum, however, came as the world’s second-largest economy reported industrial output expanded the most in eight months in August.

China, which has been in recovery mode for months now, published data on Tuesday that showed industrial output growth accelerated to 5.6% in August when compared to a year earlier.

For the rest of this article: https://www.cnbc.com/amp/2020/09/18/world-economy-infrastructure-led-recovery-could-send-commodity-prices-soaring.html