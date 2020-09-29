Australia’s Jervois to buy cobalt, nickel refinery in Brazil – by Cecilia Jamasmie (Mining.com – September 29, 2020)

https://www.mining.com/

Australia’s Jervois Mining (ASX: JVR) is buying a nickel and cobalt refinery in Brazil from Companhia Brasileira de Alumínio for 125 million reais ($22.1 million) in an effort to transform the company into a producer and refiner of battery metals.

The miner said the São Miguel Paulista refinery, in São Paulo, had a production capacity of 25,000 metric tonnes per annum (mtpa) of nickel and 2,000 mtpa of cobalt before it was placed on care and maintenance in 2016.

It added that, once the acquisition is completed, it would kick off a feasibility study to restart the refinery, including the processing of Idaho concentrate.

Jervois Mining has been on a buying spree to build itself into a supplier of materials outside of China, which dominates the electric vehicle supply chain.

For the rest of this article: https://www.mining.com/australias-jervois-to-buy-cobalt-nickel-refinery-in-brazil/