Geraldton mine project offers ‘generational’ opportunities for First Nations – by Ian Ross (Northern Ontario Business – September 25, 2020)

Indigenous development group views Hardrock Project as stepping stone to create homegrown workforce, mine service hub

Hopes have been raised – and dashed – over the years in training Indigenous people to take part in mine development in the often-delayed Ring of Fire.

The lack of government, community, and industry coordination has consistently moved back the project completion goal posts, leaving many First Nations trainees with no jobs in the pipeline to graduate into.

Three northwestern Ontario First Nation communities appear to have hitched their collective wagons to more of a sure thing surrounding a shovel-ready, open-pit gold mine project south of Geraldton.

Training begins shortly to prepare a homegrown workforce to cater to Greenstone Gold Mines’ (GGM) Hardrock Project, a $1.3-billion mine that’s being called a “generational” opportunity to build a local skill-set and know-how for this project and others in the Far North.

“We see this as kind of the building blocks for future projects like the Ring of Fire,” said John Glover, CEO of Minodahmun Development LP.

Minodahmun (meaning “clear path” in Ojibway) is a partnership of Animbiigoo Zaagi’igan Anishinaabek, Aroland First Nation and Ginoogaming First Nation designed to maximize their participation and the benefits from mine projects.

