‘Canary in the coalmine’: Kenney slams Ottawa’s decision to review resource projects after C-69 changes – by Jesse Snyder (National Post – September 24, 2020)

OTTAWA — Alberta Premier Jason Kenney criticized Thursday a recent decision by the federal government to launch environmental reviews of a pair of mining projects, saying it was yet another sign of jurisdictional overreach by Ottawa.

As part of a heated rebuke of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s throne speech on Wednesday, Kenney warned that the Liberal move to subject two coal mines to federal environment assessments was a “canary in the coal mine” that threatens to hamper investments in future natural resource projects.

The premier’s comments after years of frustration among some Western leaders over the Liberal government’s Impact Assessment Act, which was introduced under Bill C-69.

The new law, which came into force last summer, effectively expanded the review process for major projects like oil pipelines, ports and hydro dams.

The legislation was supported by many industry groups, but was strongly opposed by an oil and gas sector that claimed the “no more pipelines bill” would effectively bar any new fossil fuel project from being built.

