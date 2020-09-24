Nunavut government may support TMAC-SD Gold sale, but with conditions – by Jane George (Nunatsiaq News – September 23, 2020)

https://nunatsiaq.com/

Nunavut wants to see commitment to respect previous agreements with Inuit

The Nunavut government has made a submission to federal reviewers now looking at the proposed sale of TMAC Resources Inc. to the Chinese-owned Shandong Gold Mining Co. Ltd.

But, speaking on Tuesday in the Nunavut legislature, Economic Development Minister David Akeeagok would not say whether the Government of Nunavut supported the proposed sale in its submission to the federal reviewers.

In response to questions from Gjoa Haven MLA Tony Akoak, he said he did not want to comment more because the federal government is still in the middle of its review process.

But Akeeagok did say any GN support would be contingent on SD Gold honouring the terms and conditions that are part of the previous environmental reviews and agreements with Inuit on jobs, training and other benefits.

Akeeagok said he had spoken to the Stanley Anablak, the president of the Kitikmeot Inuit Association, about the proposed sale when this first came up in June.

