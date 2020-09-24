New program aims to boost Indigenous workforce in mining, construction industries (CBC News Thunder Bay – September 24, 2020)

https://www.cbc.ca/

A new program aims to boost the number of Indigenous workers in northern Ontario’s mining and construction sectors.

Minodahmun Development LP announced the launch of its new Readiness and Essential Skills for Employment Training (RESET) program on Wednesday.

The program will let members of Aroland, Animbiigoo Zaagi’igan Anishinaabek and Ginoogaming First Nations to prepare for mining and construction developments in the Municipality of Greenstone and the Ring of Fire.

Funding for the RESET program is coming via the Ontario government, with support from Greenstone Gold Mines, Minodahmun said in a media release.

Minodahmun—which is owned by Aroland, Animbiigoo Zaagi’igan Anishinaabek and Ginoogaming—was formed to provide members of the communities with training and employment opportunities related to the Greenstone Gold Mines Hardrock Project, which is a planned $1.3-billion open pit gold mine in Geraldton.

For the rest of this article: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/thunder-bay/reset-program-1.5735694