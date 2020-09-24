Callinex says Pine Bay could revitalise Flin Flon – by Carl A. Williams (Northern Miner – September 18, 2020)

The Flin Flon mining district, which straddles Manitoba and Saskatchewan, hosts Hudbay Minerals’ (TSX: HBM; NYSE: HBM) 777 mine.

The underground mine, which has been producing base and precious metals since 2004 and employs over 800 people, is approaching the end of its life, with final production slated for 2022. This is a cause of great concern for the local community of Flin Flon.

However, Max Porterfield, president and chief executive of Callinex Mines (TSXV: CNX; OTC: CLLXF), believes that the company’s flagship Pine Bay polymetallic project, 16 km from the 777 mine, could help allay the community’s concerns and offer a “bright future” for Flin Flon.

“The community of Flin Flon has been through a great deal of uncertainty about its future with the impending closure of the 777 mine and the announcement by Hudbay that they intend to leave Flin Flon,” Porterfield said in an interview.

The Flin Flon mining district, which has seen almost a century of continuous production, he added, needs a new discovery, and believes that Pine Bay could be it.

