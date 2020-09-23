Former Kenora nickel mine may have some life left-Tartisan Resources posts new mineral estimate for Kenbridge deposit – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – September 18, 2020)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

A Toronto junior miner has released a new mineral estimate after poking around an old Kenora-area nickel mine from the 1950s.

In preparing for an upcoming exploration program, Tartisan Resources complete a review and re-estimation of the nickel and copper resources at the Kenbridge deposit near Sioux Narrows in northwestern Ontario.

In the late 2000s, Canadian Arrow Mines had been sizing up its Kenbridge property for both an open pit and underground mine, 70 kilometres southeast of Kenora. Canadian Arrow produced a preliminary economic assessment for the project in 2008. Tartisan acquired the deposit in early 2018.

The updated resource estimate shows a combined open pit and underground measured and indicated esource of 7.58 million tonnes at 0.58 per cent nickel and 0.32 per cent copper for a total of 95 million pounds of contained nickel.

