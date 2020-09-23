Exploration group says Timmins could become new nickel mining capital of Ontario (CBC News Sudbury – September 23, 2020)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/sudbury/

There could be a bright future in nickel for the city that has been known for its heart of gold.

Exploration company Canada Nickel is developing its Crawford Nickel Cobalt Sulphide Project, a significant nickel deposit north of Timmins, and officials with the company say they’re committed to extracting and processing the mineral in an environmentally-friendly way.

A subsidiary called NetZero Metals, will be researching ways to start a processing facility that would produce zero-carbon nickel, cobalt and iron. Mark Selby, Canada Nickel’s CEO, said he’s optimistic about Timmins’ future.

“We’ve got the real potential to turn Timmins into a significant nickel district. And become, we hope, one of the largest nickel sulfide operating regions in the world,” Selby said.

Pushing the market forward is an increase in demand for electric vehicles– and their nickel-reliant batteries– as well as strong growth in the stainless steel market. But what makes the Crawford Nickel Cobalt Sulphide Project unique is what Selby calls its “net zero” approach.

For the rest of this article: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/sudbury/mining-timmins-net-zero-1.5734450