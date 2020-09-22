New technology to help clean and recycle Canada’s mining wastewater (Canadian Mining Journal – September 21, 2020)

http://www.canadianminingjournal.com/

As Canada looks to responsibly develop its mining and minerals industry as part of its economic recovery plan from the COVID-19 pandemic, the government has announced a $4.5-million investment in E2Metrix, to help mining operations recycle wastewater and operate more sustainably; Quebec-headquartered E2Metrix specializes in the treatment of wastewater.

Wastewater for mining operations can often contain pollutants and toxic chemicals. E2Metrix’s ECOTHOR technology aims to clean and separate contaminants, such as ammonia and heavy metals, from the wastewater.

According to the government’s release, this process is a more effective, energy-efficient and affordable way to reuse and recycle wastewater from mining operations and is expected to help companies improve water efficiency and reduce their impacts on fresh water.

“The success of this project will be due to our exceptional team, which has persevered over the last few years in the development and optimization of our ECOTHOR electrotechnology.

