BHP expands nickel search with SensOre – by Vanessa Zhou (Australian Mining – September 22, 2020)

BHP has hired SensOre to target mineral deposits in support of its Nickel West operations in Western Australia. SensOre will apply its data cube and discriminant predictive targeting (DPT) technology on commodity-specific deposits as part of resource exploration with the major miner.

BHP chief executive Mike Henry has often reiterated the company’s intention to develop its growth options, particularly in future-facing commodities such as copper and nickel.

“… In the case of nickel and copper we would like more resource, although another thing that (BHP chief financial officer Peter Beaven) often talks passionately about is the potential for us to unlock more options within the resource that we already have, though a focus on innovation,” he told investors during BHP’s financial year results release in August.

“One thing that makes nickel hard, but that also means it has a lot of potential, is that the new high quality nickel sulphides are hard to find … when we talk about technical innovation, that is most relevant to our nickel story.”

For the rest of this article: https://www.australianmining.com.au/news/bhp-expands-nickel-search-with-sensore/