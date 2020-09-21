Barrick accepts Chilean court ruling on Pascua-Lama project closure (Mining Technology – September 21, 2020)

https://www.mining-technology.com/

Barrick Gold has announced that it would not appeal a Chilean court’s ruling to uphold the closure order on the Chilean part of its Pascua-Lama mining project, which was imposed by the country’s environmental regulator Superintendence for the Environment (SMA).

The Pascua-Lama mine is a suspended open-pit mining project located in the Andes Mountains, on the Chilean-Argentine border.

In October 2013, Barrick Gold temporarily suspended construction activities at the Pascua-Lama citing environmental issues, political opposition, labour unrest and development costs.

Barrick Gold said that the Chilean part would now be transitioned from care and maintenance to closure in accordance with the environmental court’s decision.

In its ruling dated 17 September, the court said Barrick Gold failed to implement certain measures to strictly comply with its environmental license and consequently was not able to “adequately protect the environment” as well as the health of the people.

