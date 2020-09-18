Chile Court Shuts Gold Mine Over Environmental Fears – by Miguel Sanchez (Barron’s/AFP News – September 17, 2020)

https://www.barrons.com/

Chile’s environmental court confirmed Thursday a final order to close Canadian company Barrick Gold’s huge Pascua Lama mining project, on hold since 2013 over environmental concerns.

The court dismissed a legal challenge from the company and confirmed a 2018 environmental authority ruling, ordering the “total and definitive closure” of the mine project. It also imposed a $9 million fine on the Canadian miner.

“The magnitude of the danger to people’s health makes it necessary to close the Pascua Lama mining project, as other alternatives for safe operation for the environment and population health do not appear to be viable,” the court said.

The multi-billion dollar Pascua Lama project, which straddles Chile’s border with Argentina at an altitude of 4,000 meters (13,100 feet), was launched in 2009.

