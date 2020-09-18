Argonaut takes a shine to high-grade gold at Dubreuilville: Open-pit developer looks to expand gold resource base – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – September 18, 2020)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Argonaut Gold continues to find high-grade gold beside and below where it wants to carve out an open-pit mine near Dubreuilville.

The Toronto mine developer released results on Sept.16 from an exploration drill program specifically targeting high-grade mineralization near the planned pit in northeastern Ontario.

Since July 2019, the company has discovered a number of high-grade gold bearing structures trending westward from Alamos Gold’s Island Gold Mine, their neighbour to the east.

One drill hole interception returned a result of 13.4 grams per tone (g/t) of gold, including 55.6 g/t over two metres. Another interception showed 46.8 g/t over 9.0m metres, including 140.0 g/t over a one-metre length.

Argonaut began a 20,000-metre program at Magino last March. The company recently raised $10 million in flow-through share financing, all of it earmarked for Magino exploration.

For the rest of this article: https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/industry-news/mining/argonaut-takes-a-shine-to-high-grade-gold-at-dubreuilville-2721881