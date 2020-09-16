Canadian gold miner shrugs off coup to boost output in Mali – by Felix Njini (Bloomberg News – September 2020)

https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/

Canada’s B2Gold Corp. is expanding its gold-mining operations in Mali, undeterred by a military coup and a growing Islamist insurgency in the West African nation.

Mali’s military ousted President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita last month in the country’s second coup in less than 10 years. So far, the country’s gold mines — a key source of revenue — haven’t been affected by the political turmoil.

Vancouver-based B2Gold is not only boosting output at its flagship Fekola mine, but is examining other opportunities both in Mali and across the region.

“The current situation doesn’t deter us,” Chief Executive Officer Clive Johnson said in a phone interview. “We have always for years been prepared to go where others fear to tread.”

