Two new smaller stacks are ready, decommissioning of Sudbury’s Superstack about to begin – by Molly Frommer (CTV News Northern Ontario – September 10, 2020)

SUDBURY — Two new, 450-foot stacks are now fully installed and ready to replace the famous Superstack that has been in Sudbury for decades.

The $450 million project began in 2014, and managers with Vale say it was a companion effort to the Clean Atmospheric Emissions Reduction Project (AER).

“That Clean AER project was run in parallel to the service facilities upgrade,” said Darryl Cooke, Vale surface project and studies senior manager. “That was a billion-dollar project for atmospheric emissions reduction.”

Company officials said the construction of the new stacks is the last phase of the AER project. The manager of the smelter, Joe Costigan, said ending the use of the Superstack will make a huge difference to emissions from Vale operations in Sudbury.

“The Superstack was built to handle all of our processed gases and now all of the processed gases are directed to our acid plant, which captures all of the SO2,” Costigan said.

