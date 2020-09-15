Tesla ‘In Talks’ To Establish Carbon-Neutral Nickel Mine – by Matthew Broersma (Silicon.co.uk – September 14, 2020)

https://www.silicon.co.uk/

Tesla reportedly in talks with Canada’s Giga Metals to establish environmentally friendly nickel mine in British Columbia as it expands battery production.

Tesla is reportedly in talks with Canadian mining company Giga Metals about developing a large mine to give it access to a ready supply of nickel and cobalt for its electric vehicle batteries.

The mine, located in north-central British Columbia, would also offer a way for Tesla to reduce its carbon footprint as it expands battery production, Reuters reported late on Friday.

Worldwide demand for nickel, used to store energy in batteries, is expected to skyrocket in the coming years as drivers shift to electric vehicles.

But most new nickel production is expected to come from Indonesia, where the process would involve dumping mining waste into the ocean.

