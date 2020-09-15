Motorcycle hitmen kill Philippine reporter who covered mining – by Pacific Media Watch (Asia Pacific Report – September 15, 2020)

Paris-based global media freedom watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF) suspects that a journalist gunned down yesterday in Sorsogon province, in the eastern Philippines, was killed because of his coverage of the mining industry. The watchdog has urged police to work on this hypothesis.

Jobert Bercasio, also known as “Polpog,” was killed instantly at around 8 pm by five shots fired from an F-16 rifle near his home in the Seabreeze Homes district of Sorsogon City.

Witnesses told police he was shot by two men on a motorcycle who immediately made their getaway. The F-16 is an assault rifle used by the US army, reports RSF.

A specialist in covering the mining industry, along with other subjects, Bercasio used to work for Bicol Today, a local news website, before launching his own online video outlet, Balangibog TV.

