Marine life, mineral disputes remain as Nunavut mine hearings resume (CBC News North – September 14, 2020)

Ten months after an abrupt adjournment, discussions on the expansion of a mine on Baffin Island is set to resume.

The Nunavut Impact Review Board is reconvening its meetings to assess an expansion at the Mary River Mine in the northern Qikiqtaaluk region in Nunavut.

The mine is about 176 kilometres southwest of Pond Inlet. It’s one of the most northern mines in the world, according to the Baffinland website.

Its northern shipping route runs through a habitat of one of the largest global populations of narwhal. The mine is also adjacent to a national marine conservation area, Tallurutiup Imanga. Ships will have to enter and exit the conservation area to reach the port.

The company proposed plans for a production increase from its current allowable 6 million tonnes annually to 12 million tonnes. That will include a rail way built from the mine site to a port in Milne Inlet to replace a trucking road, and a substantial increase in ship transits in and out of Milne Inlet.

