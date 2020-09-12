New mine shows Northern Ontario ‘open for business’ – by Colleen Romaniuk (Sudbury Star – September 12, 2020)

https://www.thesudburystar.com/

It was a beautiful, sunny morning to break ground at IAMGOLD’s new open pit gold mine about 20 km southwest of Gogama.

On Friday, local First Nation leaders, MPPs, and municipal leaders from Sudbury, Gogama and Timmins, joined Premier Doug Ford and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the company’s new Côté Gold site to show their support for a project that is expected to create hundreds of jobs and contribute billions to the economy.

“The opening of this mine is a prime example of how the Ontario government can help businesses grow and create jobs by cutting red tape and removing regulatory roadblocks, without cost to taxpayers,” Ford said.

“I want to thank IAMGOLD for making this significant investment in Northern Ontario, which will create good-paying jobs for the local community and support the long-term prosperity of both the region and Ontario as a whole.”

The Côté Gold project, which is a 70/30 joint venture between IAMGOLD and Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd., has been a long time in the making.

