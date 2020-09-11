Lithium explorer crunching the numbers to supply electric vehicle battery market – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – September 10, 2020)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

A Sudbury lithium hunter with a two large, rich deposits in northwestern Ontario thinks it has the chops to be a major supplier to the North American battery market.

Frontier Lithium has launched a preliminary economic assessment (PEA) of a mine and processor for its PAK Lithium Project, north of Red Lake, to examine becoming a “vertically integrated” producer of lithium hydroxide chemicals, the company said in a Sept.9 news release.

Since 2013, the company has outlined two spodumene-bearing lithium deposits, two kilometres apart, that outcrop at surface. Frontier said it’s amenable to low-cost, open-pit mining. Lithium hydroxide is used in batteries for electric vehicles and cell phones.

The company said its Pakeagama Lake Pegamatite (PAK) Project, 175 kilometres north of Red Lake, contains a large tonnage, highly pure, technical grade resource capable of producing a premium spodumene concentrate.

Spodumene is the most widely used lithium, mined because of its high lithium content.

For the rest of this article: https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/industry-news/mining/lithium-explorer-crunching-the-numbers-to-supply-electric-vehicle-battery-market-2702044