Miners use on-site testing to keep operations coronavirus-free – by Kelsey Rolfe (Northern Miner – September 7, 2020)

Timothy Ray Sewell is no stranger to pandemics. In the early 2000s he developed emergency management plans in Indonesia and Borneo for BHP Billiton during the H1N1 influenza pandemic and the H5N1 avian influenza.

Years later, Sewell was working for BHP in West Africa and Sundance Resources in central Africa as the first sporadic cases of Ebola emerged on the continent.

Now the senior director of health, safety, environment, security and training at Baffinland Iron Ore’s Mary River mine, Sewell said those experiences informed his approach to emergency preparedness for the remote iron ore operation.

“It was almost a matter of time. One of the things we do from a health perspective is to listen to the experts. Everything was there and telling us there could be the potential for a pandemic,” he says.

“A direct responsibility under any crisis and emergency management planning is to prepare for things that may be of low probability but have high consequence .…

For the rest of this article: https://www.northernminer.com/news/miners-use-on-site-testing-to-keep-remote-operations-coronvirus-free/1003821968/