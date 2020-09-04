‘Dividends create a financial discipline’: Yamana’s Peter Marrone on how to run a gold company at the Global Mining Symposium – by (Northern Miner – September 3, 2020)

Executive chairman and founder of Yamana Gold (TSX: YRI; NYSE: AUY), Peter Marrone, spoke on the second day of the Global Mining Symposium about the company’s assets, its strategy, and his views on the price of gold.

Marrone started his career practicing law in Toronto, focusing on corporate, security and international law and then became the head of investment banking at a major Canadian bank before founding Yamana in 2003.

In a wide-ranging interview with Northern Miner editor-in-chief Trish Saywell, Marrone explained how he made the jump from investment banking to mining, noting that it involved the sale of a mining project that he had been asked to handle by the bank.

“It was one of those rare cases where, either by luck or by circumstance, the bad news was that I couldn’t get the asset sold as an investment banker for a client, but the good news was that I saw potential in it, which has since materialized, and now happens to be one of our core assets.”

