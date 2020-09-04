‘Bright future’ ahead for junior miners, says Mines & Money panel – by Simone Liedtke (Mining Weekly – September 4, 2020)

https://www.miningweekly.com/

Taking the current ongoing disruption, as a result of Covid-19, into account, private investment company Long State Investment associate Jessie Chen expects a bright future and positive outlook for junior mining companies over the next 12 to 18 months.

In a Mines and Money-hosted webinar and panel discussion on September 3, she elaborated that, the next year was likely to be a very busy one for junior miners, especially as global junior mining activity had been temporarily suspended owing to the pandemic and related restrictions.

She believed that, as a result, junior miners were likely to start 2021 off with better financing prospects, particularly as many travel restrictions and physical distancing requirements would have been lifted by the start of the new year.

Exploration was also likely to fare well as many junior miners had to halt exploration programmes during this year and these would likely resume in the new year, Chen said.

In terms of financing activity for junior miners, she added that capital injection levels continued to rise.

