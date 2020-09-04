AI Start-Ups Are Tackling One of Mining’s Oldest Problems – by Libby Cherry (Bloomberg News – September 3, 2020)

https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/

(Bloomberg) — In a small town near Lake Balkhash, a Kazakh gold miner is relying on artificial intelligence to predict when an ore mill is about to overload.

JSC AK Altynalmas teamed up with British tech start-up Intellisense.io, whose software uses sensors built into the plant to form a model of the grinding process and flag problems before they happen.

It’s an increasingly valuable feature as the company’s mines produce ore with lower levels of gold, putting additional strain on its processing operations.

“I think the industry is maturing in terms of understanding what our types of systems can do,” said Sam Bose, chief executive officer of the Cambridge-based company that’s part of the so-called Silicon Fen tech cluster in the U.K. “We have seen mining companies start to trust these kinds of AI systems.”

