KGHM hires new superintendent as bid to revive Ajax mine ramps up (Kamloops This Week – September 2, 2020)

Investors in the former Ajax mine have hired a superintendent as they look to revive the controversial mining project.

Michal Wypych joins KGHM International as the company and partner Abacus Mining & Exploration Corporation intend to resubmit an environmental application to restart the mine.

In a Sept. 1 newsletter to investors, Abacus president and CEO Paul Anderson said that as the Ajax superintendent, Wypych’s duties will initially be focused on First Nations, community and governmental engagement in order to advance the project toward resubmitting the application to government.

KTW is awaiting a return call from Wypych, a Kamloops resident who was previously involved with the Ajax project. KGHM is also once again looking for office space in Kamloops in order to provide the project with an increased community presence.

“Ajax remains a priority for both Abacus and for our partner, and we are pleased to see that the Ajax project will once again have a community-based presence,” Anderson said in the release.

