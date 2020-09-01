BHP CEO eyes pivot to potash, but Nutrien chief warns new mines make ‘no sense’ – by Gabriel Friedman (Financial Post – August 31, 2020)

https://financialpost.com/

Potash is one of the few “future-facing” commodities that BHP Group, one of the world’s largest miners, expects to produce in the future, according to Mike Henry, the chief executive of BHP Group.

Henry said that when the company takes stock of the “megatrends” occurring in the world, such as decarbonization and the electrification of vehicles, it sees potash, a fertilizer salt that enriches crop quality and quantity, as a smart bet.

“I’ve been clear that BHP needs to increase its exposure to future facing commodities and that includes things like copper, nickel and potash,” Henry said in an exclusive interview with the Financial Post.

The comments stop short of committing BHP to finishing construction on its long-planned Jansen potash mine, located about 140 kilometres to the east of Saskatoon.

For the rest of this article: https://financialpost.com/commodities/agriculture/bhp-ceo-eyes-pivot-to-potash-but-nutrien-chief-warns-new-mines-make-no-sense?video_autoplay=true