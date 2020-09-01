All eyes on Windfall: Osisko Mining maintains scorching pace at Quebec gold project. – by Alisha Hiyate (Canadian Mining Journal – September 1, 2020)

https://www.canadianminingjournal.com/

The Canadian Malarctic mine in Quebec was supposed to become the cornerstone asset of Osisko Mining as the company, which discovered and built it, grew into a bigger and better intermediate Canadian gold producer.

Having been forced to sell the last company he built with partners Sean Roosen and Bob Wares, after putting together an irresistable asset, John Burzynski has put some thought into how to defend his current venture, the new Osisko Mining, from a hostile takeover.

“Land mines,” he jokes. “And barbed wire,” Burzynski says, laughing. “I wish!”

Led by Burzynski as president and CEO, Osisko Mining 2.0 is once again in possession of a prized asset – the high-grade Windfall Lake gold project, located 200 km northeast of Val-d’Or, in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec.

And this time, gold is in the midst of setting new highs – making intermediate and senior gold producers even hungrier for ounces to replace their declining reserves.

For the rest of this article: https://www.canadianminingjournal.com/features/all-eyes-on-windfall/