Saskatchewan building rare earth processing plant, capitalizing on emerging industry – by Anna McMillan (Global News – August 27, 2020)

Construction has begun on a facility expected to put Saskatchewan at the fore of an emerging industry in the mining sector.

The province has invested $31 million to build a rare-earth element processing facility in north Saskatoon, owned and operated by the Saskatchewan Research Council (SRC).

“In the future, rare-earth elements are going to play a major role in powering the 21st century,” Premier Scott Moe said at a news conference on Thursday.

The 17 rare-earth elements are minerals found in the Earth’s crust. Despite their name, they aren’t actually all that rare, said SRC CEO Mike Crabtree. “There are lots of them on the planet, but they’re very, very dispersed,” Crabtree said.

