Northern Dynasty stock plummets further with Pebble project in limbo – by Staff (Mining.com – August 25, 2020)

August 27, 2020 in Alaska Mining, Canada Mining, Canadian Media Resource Articles, Junior Exploration Sector, Mining Conflict and Opposition

https://www.mining.com/

Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSX: NDM) shares continued to crater on Tuesday as doubts grow over whether the company can clear regulatory hurdles for its Pebble project in Alaska.

The stock declined nearly 32% by 2:20 p.m. ET after falling by more than 40% during the previous session, leaving the company with a market capitalization of just over C$410 million.

On Monday, the US Army Corps of Engineers gave the company 90 days to explain how it would offset “unavoidable adverse impacts” to more than 3,200 acres (1,295 hectares) of wetlands were the mine to be developed.

Later that day, Republicans Senators Dan Sullivan and Lisa Murkowski both came out against the mine, stating it could cause “significant damage” to the state’s Bristol Bay region.

For the rest of this article: https://www.mining.com/northern-dynasty-stock-plummets-further-with-pebble-project-in-limbo/

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.