Gogama mine developer to go on hiring binge in late 2021 – by Maija Hoggett (Northern Ontario Business – August 21, 2020)

A new gold mine in the area will mean new training opportunities for post-secondary schools, new jobs, and new opportunities for contractors.

IAMGOLD’s Côté Gold Project, which is a joint venture with Sumitomo Metal Mining, announced it received approvals to start construction at its Gogama site last month.

This week, IAMGOLD president and CEO Gord Stothart was the featured speaker for the Timmins Chamber’s State of Mining, which was held virtually. The open-pit mine will be serviced by a fleet of autonomous haul trucks and drills.

“Autonomous technology makes for more predictable operations and this technology is already widely deployed around the world even though it may be a bit new to Ontario,” said Stothart.

Some of the benefits he highlighted include higher productivity, better costs, and a more rationalized camp size.

