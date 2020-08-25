Do any Liberals still support Canadian resources? – by Brad Wall (National Post – August 25, 2020)

https://nationalpost.com/

If properly supported, Canada’s resource sector and Canadian agriculture will be leaders in the recovery

Were there an official committee of the federal cabinet constituted of those members who were fiscally conservative, economy-focused and supported the Canadian resource sector, they might only need an e-bike built for two to accommodate in-person meetings.

Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino may be one of them and, hope against hope, the new finance minister may take the other seat.

Only after watching her approach to trade and, more recently, Western alienation, did I come to this view.

When she was first announced as a star candidate for the federal Liberal party I believed, based on her background and writing, that Chrystia Freeland would be more at home in the left-wing ideological and social justice-warring Justin Trudeau camp than in the much-more pragmatic Martin/Chrétien wing of the party.

