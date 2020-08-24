Trump Administration Said to Turn Away From Pebble Mine Support – by Ari Natter and Reade Pickert (Bloomberg News – August 23, 2020)

https://ca.finance.yahoo.com/

(Bloomberg) — The Trump administration is planning to block the controversial Pebble Mine in southwestern Alaska that’s recently drawn opposition from certain powerful Republicans, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The project, which has known deposits of copper, gold and other metals, is located in an area that drains into Bristol Bay, home to the world’s most productive wild salmon fishery.

Conservationists, local activists and fishing operations have fought the project for years, but blocking the project would be a reversal for the Trump administration.

The Environmental Protection Agency in 2019 resumed consideration of the proposed water pollution restrictions that had effectively stalled the project since they were outlined in 2014.

