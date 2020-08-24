Kinross Gold eyes LSE listing as miner looks to tap wider range of investors – by Niall McGee (Globe and Mail – August 24, 2020)

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/

Kinross Gold Corp. is eyeing a listing on the London Stock Exchange that could attract European investors who may be more comfortable than its North American base with the company’s considerable exposure to frontier markets.

Paul Rollinson, chief executive of Kinross, said in an interview that while the company has no current plans to list on the LSE, and hasn’t done a cost analysis yet, it will pay close attention to how fellow Canadian miner Yamana Gold Inc. fares with its upcoming listing on the London exchange.

“If there’s something there, we can be a fast follower, if at the margin it makes sense,” Mr. Rollinson said.

Kinross’s mine portfolio is heavily weighted toward Russia and West Africa with sites there accounting for 44 per cent of its production in 2019. A further 25 per cent of its production came from Brazil.

Mines in North America, considered to be the safest jurisdiction in the world for mining companies, account for about 31 per cent of production.

