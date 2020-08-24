CEMI details bid for $40 million in federal funding – by Colleen Romaniuk (Sudbury Star – August 22, 2020)

https://www.thesudburystar.com/

The Sudbury-based Centre for Excellence in Mining Innovation has started completing its full application for $40 million in federal funding to support its new networking and innovation accelerator program.

On Aug. 20, the organization hosted an online webinar and information session, detailing its progress in the application process and the requirements for participation in the Mining Innovation Commercialization Accelerator (MICA) Network project.

If the federal government approves the full application, the project is expected to launch in January 2021.

MICA is a national network for innovators with solutions for the mining sector. The project aims to build a national network of regional mining clusters and innovation centres and to fast-track technical projects.

“It is designed to bridge the innovation-commercialization gaps that delay commercial success, domestically and globally,” said a press release.

