South Africa Gold Miners Seek New CEOs as Another Plans Exit – by Felix Njini (Bloomberg News – August 21, 2020)

(Bloomberg) — Gold Fields Ltd. Chief Executive Officer Nick Holland will step down in September next year, as South Africa lost a second gold-mining boss in less than a month.

Holland will depart the Johannesburg-based producer after reaching the company’s official retirement age of 63. The news comes after the abrupt departure of Kelvin Dushnisky, his counterpart at AngloGold Ashanti Ltd., was announced at the end of July.

Gold Fields will soon join AngloGold in looking for a successor. “A global search for a suitable replacement will commence soon,” Chairwoman Cheryl Carolus said in a speech at the company’s annual general meeting on Thursday.

Holland is leaving after announcing plans to build an $860 million mine in Chile as part of Gold Fields’ strategy to expand outside its home country.

