Grand Canyon will not be mined, says Uranium Producers of America (MiningWeekly.com – August 21, 2020)

The Uranium Producers of America has denied news reports that imply that the Grand Canyon National Park will be opened up for uranium mining, labelling such articles as disinformation.

The Obama administration in 2012 banned new uranium mining claims around the Grand Canyon National Park for 20 years.

Reports continue to do the rounds that the Trump administration, which has been active in promoting domestic uranium mining, is open to projects near the Grand Canyon.

Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden recently said that he would shut down projects being considered near the Grand Canyon.

The Uranium Producers of America issued a statement on Thursday stressing that the companies it represented did not plan to mine in the park.

