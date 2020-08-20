Tiffany will soon reveal everywhere your diamond has traveled – Kim Bhasin (Bloomberg News – August 18, 2020)

https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/

Tiffany & Co. wants to ease customers’ concerns about human rights abuses in the diamond industry by providing them with an unprecedented amount of detail about the precious stones it sells.

Beginning in October, the 183-year-old luxury retailer will provide expanded origin details for newly sourced, individually registered diamonds that trace the stone’s path from the ground to the jewelry case.

The project, which the company says is an industry first, took nearly two decades to complete due to the challenges of tracking down sourcing information.

“The diamond industry is still, on the whole, very opaque about the jewelry supply chain,” said Anisa Kamadoli Costa, Tiffany’s chief sustainability officer.

For the rest of this article: https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/tiffany-will-soon-reveal-everywhere-your-diamond-has-traveled-1.1481665