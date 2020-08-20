Billionaire investor Mark Mobius recommends to wait for a correction before buying gold – by Neils Christensen (Kitco News – August 20, 2020)

https://www.kitco.com/

(Kitco News) – The chorus of hedge funds warning investors not to chase the gold market continues to grow as the precious metal struggles to find traction after the $2,000 an ounce level has proven to be stronger than expected near-term resistance.

Mark Mobius, founder of Mobius Capital Partners, is the latest fund manager to voice his concern regarding the price action in gold.

In a statement to U.K.-based Financial News, Mobius said that investors should wait for a correction in gold before jumping into the market.

“The safest investments are equities and precious metals such as gold. However, I would not advise buying gold or precious metals at this time until a price correction has taken place,” he said in the article.

For the rest of this article: https://www.kitco.com/news/2020-08-20/Billionaire-investor-Mark-Mobius-recommends-to-wait-for-a-correction-before-buying-gold.html