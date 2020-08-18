With forest fire contained, Red Lake mine developers resume activity – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – August 18, 2020)

August 18, 2020 in Canadian Regional Media and Web Publications, Gold and Silver, Ontario Mining, Red Lake

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Anglogold Ashanti increases new ownership stake in Pure Gold’s Red Lake Mine

Two Red Lake mine builders are back at work with a major forest fire near the northwestern Ontario mining camp now under control.

The Municipality of Red Lake has rescinded the community evacuation order stemming from out-of-control fires south of town.

Vancouver’s Pure Gold Mining reports it is unaffected by the temporary shutdown at its Red Lake Mine site southwest of town.

Power and access has been restored to site and the company is returning to a full resumption of activities.

For the rest of this article: https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/industry-news/mining/with-forest-fire-contained-red-lake-mine-developers-resume-activity-2645500

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.