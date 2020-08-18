Canada’s mining industry poised to benefit from clean technology – by Patricia Mohr (Vancouver Sun – August 18, 2020)

https://vancouversun.com/

Patricia Mohr is adviser to the Task Force for Real Jobs, Real Recovery, and a former vice-president and economics and commodity market specialist at Scotiabank.

Opinion: Exciting opportunities are opening up for base metals and ‘critical minerals’ after a period of lacklustre financial performance.

In future years, after we’ve finally got past the pandemic, Canada’s resource industries will play an important role in achieving a strong economic recovery for Canada, according to the Task Force for Real Jobs, Real Recovery, convened by Resource Works of Vancouver.

Exciting opportunities are opening up for Canada’s base metals and “critical minerals,” after a period of lacklustre financial performance.

The medium-term outlook for copper — an important commodity in B.C. — looks particularly bright. Despite largely balanced world supply and demand conditions in 2018-19, prices were pulled down last year by the U.S.-China trade war, which weakened global industrial activity and investor sentiment, followed by this year’s global pandemic.

However, LME copper prices have already bounced back from the COVID-19 low of US$2.29 per pound in April and stand at a profitable US$2.89 in mid-August.

