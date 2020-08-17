Red Lake fire under control, mining activities resume – by Mariaan Webb (MiningWeekly – August 17, 2020)

https://www.miningweekly.com/

The forest fire that had been active in the area south of the town of Red Lake, Ontario, is under control and the evacuation order for the municipality has been rescinded, allowing mining activity to resume.

Gold mine developer Pure Gold, which is developing a mine near Red Lake, reported on Monday that power and access had been restored to site and it was transitioning to a full resumption of mine activities.

Surface and underground inspections also confirmed that there was no damage to infrastructure or equipment at the mine site. The company reported that temporary shutdown had no material impact on its development schedule with first gold pour expected in the fourth quarter.

The Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) said on Sunday that the forest fire implementation order for the Red Lake area was no longer in effect from August 16, 07:00 central standard time.

For the rest of this article: https://www.miningweekly.com/article/red-lake-fire-under-control-mining-activities-resume-2020-08-17