Noront samples Ring of Fire’s gold potential – by Ian Ross (Northern Ontario Business – August 17, 2020)

Nickel, chromite mine developer would entertain precious metal joint venture partner

Waiting years for a Ring of Fire access road to be built into the remote James Bay region has provided some unintended benefits for Noront Resources.

One advantage to babysitting a massive 156,352-hectare nickel and chromite-rich property is that there’s ample time and opportunity to better understand what else is beneath the surface..

With construction on a 300-kilometre North-South road expected to begin in the middle of 2021, kicking off a four-year build, Noront has been biding its time running a regional exploration program that’s turned up two promising gold and nickel prospects.

“We’ve been piecing the geology together over the years and we’re pretty confident of what we’ve got there,” said Noront Resources CEO Alan Coutts in talking about his company’s exploration plans for an abbreviated summer program.

The Toronto mine developer and exploration outfit possesses a large nickel sulphide known as Eagle’s Nest, which the company hopes to bring into production in 2025. But Noront is better known for its four high-grade chromite deposits. Chromite is a key ingredient in the production of stainless steel.

