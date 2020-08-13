The uranium giant stirs – by Leon Louw (Why Africa – August 12, 2020)

With the price of uranium on the up, and demand expected to increase substantially in the next few years, Namibia’s spectacular uranium deposits are back in the news.

Several large uranium projects that were put on ice after the Fukushima nuclear disaster in Japan in 2011, are being revived and looks as attractive as they did ten years ago.

Australian mining company Bannerman Resources recently completed the Scoping Study for their Etango Uranium project, which is said to be the world’s largest undeveloped uranium deposit in the world. Etango will be a conventional open pit and heap leach processing operation with an initial throughput of eight million tonnes per annum (8Mtpa).

According to Brandon Munro, CEO of Bannerman, the company embarked on a review of various project scaling opportunities last year. “This Etango-8 Scoping Study represents the successful culmination of that work,” says Munro.

Developing the world-class Etango at an initial 8Mtpa throughput offers significant advantages. It sharply reduces the upfront capital and funding hurdle compared to that associated with the original 20Mtpa Etango development evaluated in the Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) in 2012, and the DFS Optimisation Study in 2015.

