Noront CEO expects no delays in Ring of Fire road construction and mine start – by Ian Ross – Northern Ontario Business – August 13, 2020)

Federal regional review of Far North mineral development will have no bearing on pace of progress, says Alan Coutts

Ottawa’s new region-wide approach to Far North development shouldn’t interfere with Noront Resources’ timetable to put the first mine in the Ring of Fire into production by the middle of 2025, said the company CEO.

Alan Coutts said he has no reason to believe that the federal Regional Assessment process will delay the start of operations at the Eagle’s Nest Mine based on his conversation with Natural Resources Minister Seamus O’Regan.

“In talking to Minister O’Regan, we’re being led to believe this could get done over a two-year period.”

That neatly fits into the company’s project timeframe which shows construction of the long-awaited North-South road slated for mid-2021. Noront’s Esker exploration camp and its high-grade nickel and chromite deposits are 360 kilometres from the nearest road.

The four-year road build is expected to be finished just prior to the start of nickel, copper and platinium group metals production at Eagle’s Nest.

