Arctic mine signs giant copper contract with a green touch – by Thomas Nilsen (The Barents Observer – August 12, 2020)

Nussir aims at becoming the world’s first fully electrified underground mine, with zero emission of CO2.

Preparing for production could start later this year and the first shipments of concentrate by 2022 as the mining company this week announced the deal with the German smelter.

“It emphasizes the importance of moving towards the green economy, with a clean production cycle and encourages recycling of copper,” Nussir writes in a press release explaining why Aurubis won the fierce competition.

The copper mine is located in Repparfjord, not far from North Cape and will be the northernmost mine on mainland Europe.

“We are very pleased with our planned association with Aurubis and the terms fully recognize the high quality of the concentrate to be produced by Nussir. This is a positive step forward towards the financing of the development of the mine and in creating a new significant European copper producer.

